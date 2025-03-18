Eric Bischoff Breaks Down John Cena’s Heel Turn and How He Would Have Booked It

On his 83 Weeks podcast, former WCW president Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on John Cena’s long-awaited heel turn, calling it “beautiful” and praising its execution. However, he also laid out his own vision for how he would have handled Cena’s transformation, opting for a slower, more mysterious approach.

Bischoff admired the cinematic quality of the turn, describing it as “theatrically done” with a strong focus on subtlety, body language, and nuance. “Good television is nothing more or less than the artful use of little details,” he explained, emphasizing how Cena’s shift was built on carefully crafted moments rather than a single shock factor.

While WWE chose to have Cena debut his new persona in an aggressive and defiant manner on RAW, Bischoff suggested an alternative strategy.

“I’d lean into ‘less is more,’ at least initially,” he said. “Make it mysterious. Don’t be definitive. Don’t come out in week one and tell me why—you’ve already planted the hook, so leave it in as long as you can.”

Despite his personal take, Bischoff acknowledged that Cena’s turn was a major moment in wrestling history, something fans had clamored for over two decades. He noted that with Cody Rhodes stepping into the role of WWE’s top babyface, the timing was right for Cena to finally embrace his darker side—especially if this is truly his final year in the ring.

Another key factor in Cena’s turn is his alliance with The Rock, creating an intimidating duo that could reshape WWE’s landscape. Bischoff compared the moment to Hulk Hogan’s infamous heel turn in 1996 but highlighted one major difference—the involvement of mainstream celebrities. The presence of music star Travis Scott, who was featured alongside The Rock and Cena, added another layer of intrigue and unpredictability to the storyline.

As Cena prepares to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, the question remains: Is Rhodes walking into a two-on-one fight? With The Rock backing Cena and Rhodes’ allies preoccupied, the odds could be stacked against the champion.