Eric Bischoff Disputes Bret Hart’s Claim About Modern Wrestlers

Eric Bischoff has disputed Bret Hart’s recent claims.

Hulk Hogan had tried to put The Hitman down in an earlier interview by claiming that Hart thought himself to be the greatest wrestler of all time. Bret then turned Hogan’s remarks against him saying that wrestlers today try to copy his style of wrestling over anything the former face of WWE did during his active years.

Eric Bischoff joined this conversation in an interview with CanadaCasino.ca. The former WCW President who worked with both Bret and Hogan during his time as a wrestling executive disputed the claim, saying that he doesn’t see anyone trying to recapture the style of the Canadian pro wrestling legend:

“I don’t see anybody trying to recapture Bret Hart’s style. Bret Hart was one of the best wrestlers in the ring. Technically Bret was in a category all of his own in terms of what he was able to do in the ring,”

I Don’t See Anybody Even Trying: Eric Bischoff

Though Bischoff explained that the reason nobody copies Bret Hart is not because of lack of influence. Per Eric, people are trying to hide their inabilities by doing flashy spots instead of working on their craft:

“I don’t see anybody coming close to Bret Hart’s abilities in the ring. I don’t see anybody even trying. I see the opposite. I see a bunch of people that don’t have nearly the skill or commitment to develop the skill out there doing a bunch of things to distract from the fact that they don’t know how to wrestle.”

While Eric Bischoff has claimed that nobody has captured Bret’s style, there are many modern greats who has been influenced by his work. People like Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Edge and FTR are only a few names who consider Hart to be their idol in wrestling.