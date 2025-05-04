Evander Holyfield’s Son Gets Ear Bitten During WWE LFG

Elijah Holyfield is looking to make his name in the world of wrestling but things took a shocking turn during the May 4, edition of WWE LFG. During a showdown with Shiloh Hill, things took a turn when Hill bit Holyfield’s ear mid-match.

The spot was an obvious nod to the infamous 1997 fight between Elijah’s father Evander Holyfield and ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson. During their match, Tyson bit Holyfield’s ear in one of the sports most infamous moments. Tyson received a $3 million fine from the Nevada Boxing Commission as well as a one-year ban from boxing.

This ban allowed for the WWF to strike a deal with Tyson, given that there was no ban on him appearing in pro wrestling. Tyson would appear as part of the build to WrestleMania 14 and would play a key role in ushering in the Attitude Era.

Now, close to three decades after his father was bitten, Elijah Holyfield has suffered a similar fate. And while what happened in 1997 was a shocking unplanned moment, Hill teeth-sinking attack was part of WWE’s storyline.