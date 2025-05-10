Watch: What Happened With John Cena After SmackDown Went Off Air

John Cena’s final appearance before Backlash did not end on a high note.

The Cenation Leader made an appearance on the PPV go-home episode of SmackDown to hype up his ‘Last Time Ever’ match with arch rival Randy Orton.

The 17-time world champion did not hold back in his promo against The Legend Killer, even bringing up Orton’s failed 2006 drug test during the segment.

John Cena also appeared to be ready for a sneak attack from Orton after eating a number of RKOs in the past few weeks. When a masked figure appeared and tried to attack Cena, he managed to counter it into an Attitude Adjustment.

What Happened After SmackDown

The caution however, did not prove to be enough for the World Champion. Orton appeared behind Cena as he was celebrating his win over the masked figure and Randy managed to deliver yet another RKO Outta Nowhere to his opponent.

The Viper picked up the belt after taking out John Cena and posed with it to end the show. After the broadcast went off air, Orton made his way up the ramp slowly, with the crowd signing along his theme song. Cena got up much later and he slowly made his way out of the ring in silence.

These two wrestling legends will be meeting in their final match tomorrow night as John puts his world title on the line against Randy in the main event of Backlash in Orton’s hometown of St. Louis, Missouri.