Fan Ejected After Throwing Bottle at John Cena on WWE SmackDown

The May 9 edition of WWE SmackDown served as an action-packed go-home show ahead of Backlash 2025, but one fan didn’t stick around to see it through. During the broadcast, a fan threw a beer bottle at Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena—a moment that briefly caught Cena off guard.

Despite the unscripted disruption, Cena remained composed and even referenced the incident during his in-ring promo, demonstrating his ability to adapt on the fly.

Footage of the fan surfaced on social media shortly after the incident. Security promptly escorted the individual out of the venue amid loud boos from the crowd. The swift removal reflected WWE’s no-tolerance policy toward fans who physically interfere with talent.

While Cena currently plays a heel character, this incident reminded fans that certain lines should never be crossed. As of now, it is unclear whether any charges have been filed, but WWE’s immediate response underscored its commitment to performer safety during live events.