The Judgment Day Capture World Tag Team Titles On 6/24 WWE Raw

The Tag Team Championships of Monday Night Raw are once again in the hands of the Judgment Day after the faction won the titles on this week’s episode.

The June 24, edition of Raw saw Liv Morgan once again meddle in the Judgment Day’s affairs, but this time it paid off for the group. Morgan began by manipulating Truth into getting RAW GM Adam Pearce to make an official tag team title match between Truth & The Miz and Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. Morgan was also at ringside for the match.

Chaos ensued in the closing moments of the match with other members of the Judgment Day and Braun Strowman making their presence felt. The final moments saw Morgan attack Truth, giving Balor and McDonagh an opening to win the titles.

As the pair celebrated on the stage, Morgan posed with the duo with her Women’s World Championship. Neither Balor nor McDonagh seemed pleased that Liv was inserting herself into their moment, despite Morgan’s crucial role in their victory in Raw’s main event.

This is the third tag team championship reign for Finn Balor, who captured the Raw Tag Team Titles twice before with Damian Priest. This is the first title victory for McDonagh on WWE’s main roster. The Irish Ace is also a former NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

It’ll be interesting to see how things unfold from here. While The Judgment Day may not care for Morgan, she certainly paid off on this week’s Raw. And with the WWE Women’s World Champion deep into her ‘revenge’ tour, it’s likely she’s not finished with The Judgment Day just yet.

Backstage after Raw went off the air, Balor and JD cut their first promo as the new champions of WWE’s Raw brand.

The new champions also got a ceremonial photo with Triple H pointing at them.