Finn Bálor Details New 5-Year WWE Contract: “Fingers Crossed They Don’t Fire Me”

Finn Bálor has signed a new long-term deal with WWE that will keep him with the world’s top wrestling promotion for man years to come. The 42-year-old star has been with WWE for over a decade. The Prince of The Judgement Day faction inked his first contract to join NXT back in May 2014.

In April, nearly a decade later, the former WWE Universal Champion revealed on social media that he he’d re-signed with the Stamford-based promotion, exclaiming that he “…ain’t going nowhere.”

- Advertisement -

During an appearance on the What’s The Story Podcast, Finn Bálor reveals

I would like to take this moment to say thank you to WWE for 10 incredible years.

And after much thought and consideration ,

I have decided that now is the right time to say

‘I ain’t going nowhere!’ pic.twitter.com/CXUEASqak9 — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) April 22, 2024

During his time on the program, Bálor revealed that his new contract with WWE is a 5-year deal, meaning the star’s contract would expire when he’s 47. During his conversation on the show, Bálor detailed his thought process before signing his new contract, even going as far as to say that he thought his run in WWE may have ended.

Finn Bálor’s New WWE Deal

The Irish-born star mentioned that he wanted to remain in WWE and expressed excitement about his future with the company.

“Yeah, another extension for five years…I’m super excited. You never know. I remember when I was 20, and I was like, ‘If I make it to 30, I’ll be doing well.’ Then, you’re in your 40’s, and I’m like, ‘Sh*t, do they want me to keep doing this? Am I able to keep doing it? How is the body going to feel?’ We sat down and had a couple of conversations, and the feelings were mutual. I wanted to stay; they wanted me to stay. We hashed it out, and I couldn’t be happier.”

- Advertisement -

Uncertainty

Despite all the success he’s achieved throughout his entire career, Bálor admits he wasn’t sure if he and WWE would reach an agreement to work together in the future. He wanted to remain with WWE, but feared his time as a WWE Superstar may be cut short.

“It was a weird time… It was six months to when my contract was coming up. ‘Sh*t, is It the end of my run? Is it time to move on?’ Ten years is incredible… Now, I’m ten years in with another five years to go; fingers crossed they don’t fire me. It’s a pretty wild journey.”

In his over 10-year career with WWE, Finn Bálor has accumulated an impressive resume as a member of the main roster and in the original “Black & Gold” days of NXT. Bálor became a Grand Slam champion in September 2023 and has feuded with some of the biggest names in WWE History. As of this writing, he’s one-half of the reigning World Tag Team Champions alongside JD McDonagh.

Listen to Finn Bálor’s appearance on the What’s the Story? podcst: