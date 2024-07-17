Free Agent Women’s Tag Team Spotted At WWE Performance Center

An appearance at the WWE Performance Center by the Tonga Twins has had fans speculating that the pair could be joining the promotion.

The twins, who left WOW – Women of Wrestling a few months ago, shared a photo of Twitter at the state-of-the-art facility in Orlando, Florida.

This image will no doubt fuel speculation that the twins could be set to join WWE in the near future. At this time, there’s no word publicly on whether the pair have been offered a tryout or a contract with the company.

Leaving WOW – Women Of Wrestling

In May of this year, the Tonga Twins shared that they had parted ways with WOW – Women Of Wrestling and said the company was “evil” and had left women too scared to speak up. In response, WOW talent Simone Williams put out a statement of her own, claiming that the twins had not chosen to leave WOW but were let go. Williams said the pair were cut “because of their own actions of bullying talent, threatening talent, and acting off-brand online.”

The Tonga Twins

While best known for their time in WOW, which saw the pair capture the promotion’s tag team titles, the Tonga Twins have appeared elsewhere. In April 2021, the duo appeared as The MK Twins on an episode of AEW Dark but lost to Big Swole and KiLynn King. The following month, they faced Big Swole and Red Velvet on AEW Dark but were again defeated.