‘From A Character Perspective, I Was Okay With It:’ Drew McIntyre On Losing CM Punk Feud

Speaking recently on the “High Performance” podcast, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre offered insight into his character’s mindset regarding his recent feud with CM Punk and the current state of WWE storylines.

McIntyre addressed losing the feud to Punk, stating, “From a character perspective, I was okay with it. For anyone’s been following our show, you know, with Drew McIntyre, the journey that I’ve been on, I was the number one good guy, world champion, all that jazz and was wronged in a lot of ways by certain people who were bad guys at the time,” McIntyre explained.

“Then these bad guys became good guys all of a sudden for no particular reason other than they took a vacation,” he said, specifically mentioning Reigns returning after a hiatus and Jey Uso gaining popularity thanks to his Yeet chants. “From my character perspective, those guys made my life a living hell,” McIntyre continued. “They screwed me up with the world title multiple times, beat me down with chairs violently. Those chairs are real. Multiple times, and suddenly, they were getting cheered. So I had certain issues. Usually, historically in wrestling, if you’re good, you just get on with the good guys you’re bad you’re going with the bad guys.

McIntyre also commented on the shift in WWE’s creative direction under Triple H.