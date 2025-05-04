Gigi Dolin and Cora Jade Speak Out Against WWE Training Claims Following Their Release

WWE recently let go of several wrestlers, including Gigi Dolin, which surprised many fans. Since then, reports claimed the NXT cuts happened because the talent weren’t training hard enough, but Dolin has firmly denied these claims.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, many of the NXT wrestlers who were released were perceived as not working hard during their training. He stated that WWE sometimes labels these wrestlers as “lazy” and has no problem releasing talent they feel aren’t putting in enough effort. With so many hardworking wrestlers around, those who don’t stand out or aren’t seen as dedicated are more likely to be let go.

“Many of those cut were perceived as not working hard in training. And if you don’t work hard in training, there’s so many people who do. And at this point, if the feeling is you’re not working hard in training – I saw the term ‘lazy’ – the ones who are lazy are gonna be gone, and the ones who didn’t stand out are gonna be gone.”

Gigi Dolin took to Twitter and commented on the report, stating that when she wasn’t traveling for work, she trained hard 3–4 times a week, taking bumps and doing cardio drills with a tough coach.

This, plus can’t forget having to go to my own gym outside of work after “strength and conditioning” that wasn’t doing anything for me other than get me body shamed by my bosses, coworkers, and fans :) crazy! — Elayna Black (@CoraJadeWWE) May 4, 2025

Dolin also worked out daily and wrestled at live events regularly. She said her body feels the impact of all that hard work, and she doesn’t want to hear claims that she didn’t train enough.

“When I wasn’t traveling to work for either of the two companies I was working for, I trained very hard 3-4 days a week, bumping my ass off and doing cardio drills with one of the best/toughest coaches I’ve worked with. And worked out every single day. With live events every other weekend. So yeah I don’t wanna hear this lol. The way my body feels says otherwise.”

Former WWE star Cora Jade, who was also among those released, has added her voice to the conversation. Jade, now going by Eleyna Black, responded with even more concerning details about the training environment: “This, plus can’t forget having to go to my own gym outside of work after ‘strength and conditioning’ that wasn’t doing anything for me other than get me body shamed by my bosses, coworkers, and fans :) crazy!”

Jade’s comments suggest that not only were the wrestlers putting in considerable effort, but they were also dealing with a toxic environment that included body shaming from multiple sources within the company.

Gigi Dolin and Cora Jade were among many WWE superstars who were released recently, as the latest round of cuts included stars such as Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Eddy Thorpe, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter and more.

Both Dolin and Jade have made it clear that fans should know they put in significant effort every day, despite what reports claim. Nevertheless, we’ll have to wait and see what’s next in store for these talents as fans are looking forward to seeing their future in wrestling.