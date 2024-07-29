Gillberg Reflects On His Wrestling Career: ‘I’m A Happy Man’

Gillberg is very happy and satisfied with his career because he got to wrestle some of the best in the business and be part of many memorable moments.

The former WWE star recently spoke to Attitude Era podcast where he discussed topics such as imitating other WWE stars, the current era of wrestling and more.

During the interview, Gillberg who made his debut in 1990 and retired in February 2020 reflected on his 3 decade long wrestling career. He said that he is a happy man because he got to live his dream:

“I loved it, man. I’m a fan who got to become a wrestler, and got to go up WWF and WWE and wrestle the biggest names in the business. I’m a happy man. My dreams were fulfilled. It’s like the kid who plays baseball his whole life and wants to win the World Series. I did.”

I Was That Emotional: Gillberg

Gillberg also talked about winning the WWE Light Heavyweight Championship in November 1998. The 65-year-old revealed that he went to Vince McMahon’s office after the title win and cried:

“I ain’t gonna lie to you the night I won the belt I went to Vince’s office to thank him and I cried. I was that emotional over it man. Wrestling’s my life man. Always has been.”

The former WWE star started working as a jobber for the company in 1991, only a year after his debut. During this time he got to wrestle the likes of Undertaker, Sgt. Slaughter and Jim Duggan.

The famous Gillberg character was introduced by the company in December 1998 as a parody of WCW’s Goldberg. The gimmick ended up being the biggest hit of his career and fans still remember many moments from that run to this day.