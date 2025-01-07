Giulia Wins WWE NXT Women’s Title

Giulia is the new WWE NXT Women’s Champion. During the first episode of NXT TV titled New Year’s Evil, broadcast from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California, Giulia challenged Roxanne Perez for the championship.

The match served as the opening contest of the show, which aired on the CW Network. As the referee approached a 10-count during a crucial moment in the match, Cora Jade intervened, placing Perez back into the ring. Giulia also managed to re-enter the ring just in time, eventually securing the victory.

Roxanne Perez entered the bout as champion, having held the title for an impressive 273 days. The history between Perez and Giulia had been building for months. At No Mercy, Perez successfully defended her title against Jaida Parker, only to be confronted afterward by the debuting Giulia.

Later, during the premiere of NXT on the CW Network, Perez once again retained her title against Giulia, with interference from the returning Cora Jade playing a pivotal role. This tension culminated in a tag team match at Halloween Havoc, where Perez and Jade teamed up against Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer but ultimately suffered a loss.

Now, with her victory at New Year’s Evil, Giulia stands tall as the new NXT Women’s Champion.