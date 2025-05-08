Bill Goldberg
Latest On Bill Goldberg’s WWE Return, Retirement Plans

by Thomas Lowson

In November 2024, Bill Goldberg announced that his final match will take place in 2025, just weeks after making a surprise appearance at WWE Bad Blood. His upcoming retirement has sparked speculation among fans about how the legendary former WCW World Champion will be sent off.

According to WrestleVotes, Goldberg’s name has recently resurfaced in internal WWE discussions—the first mention since his Bad Blood appearance. The report notes that a return appears to be “nearing,” though no opponent has been confirmed as of yet. At Bad Blood, Goldberg confronted GUNTHER, leading many to believe the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion could be his final opponent.

Goldberg has suggested that his retirement match may happen this summer, potentially bringing his storied career to a close within the next few months. Stay tuned for updates on what promises to be a significant final chapter in Goldberg’s career.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

