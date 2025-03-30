Goldberg Begins Training For His Wrestling Retirement Match

Goldberg is preparing for his final match in 2025, prioritizing health and recovery in the process. He previously stated on ESPN’s College GameDay last year that his retirement match would take place in WWE.

Goldberg revealed on Instagram that he has begun training for his retirement match, and his team includes Kevin Von Erich and Tyrone Spong. The caption says, “And the grind begins…..assembling my inring crew? @goldberg21_99 @ramvonerich @coachjimmyhouse @thekevinvonerich @black_diamond_martial_arts @tyrone_spong.”

The WWE Hall of Famer underwent stem cell treatment, a procedure he prepared for by making significant lifestyle changes. On his CarCast podcast, Goldberg previously revealed that he had to eliminate bad habits, such as tobacco use and poor dietary choices.

Goldberg had a confrontation with World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER at Bad Blood this past October. His last match took place in 2022 at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, where he faced Roman Reigns.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Goldberg discussed his future plans, emphasizing that he has many potential opponents for his retirement match. He mentioned Bron Breakker and GUNTHER as possibilities, highlighting that a match against GUNTHER would symbolize a passing of the torch to a new generation of wrestlers. Goldberg seemed enthusiastic about the prospect, suggesting it would be a meaningful conclusion to his career.

Dave Meltzer had previously reported that GUNTHER was the intended opponent for Goldberg’s final match, which was likely to occur after GUNTHER lost his World Heavyweight Championship. However, it’s uncertain whether these original plans are still in effect.