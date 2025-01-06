Goldberg Set for WWE Raw This Month Ahead of Final Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is set to return to programming in the coming weeks, ahead of his highly anticipated retirement match later this year. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Goldberg will appear on the January 27 episode of Monday Night Raw, live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

This appearance holds special significance for Goldberg, as Atlanta has played a pivotal role in his career and personal life. Atlanta is not only Goldberg’s hometown but also the site of one of his most iconic victories—defeating Hulk Hogan to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship in 1998. Most recently, Goldberg graced his hometown crowd at WWE Bad Blood 2024, also held in Atlanta.

Goldberg’s Retirement Match

In November 2024, Goldberg announced his plans to have a final match in 2025, though he did not reveal who his opponent would be. Following his confrontation with GUNTHER at Bad Blood 2024, speculation has been rife that the reigning Intercontinental Champion could be the one to face Goldberg in his swan song.

A farewell match has been on Goldberg’s radar for years. The former Universal Champion previously revealed that Vince McMahon had promised him a retirement match before his WWE contract expired in 2022—a promise that went unfulfilled. Now, Goldberg has the opportunity to conclude his legendary career on his own terms, in a match that will surprise fans of all ages.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Goldberg as he prepares to say farewell to the ring for good in 2025.

