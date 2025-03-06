Greg Miller Confirms WWE Exit: ‘I Knew This Day Was Coming’

Greg Miller has confirmed reports that he has parted ways with WWE after his profile was recently removed from the promotion’s website. In a video, Miller admitted that his exit wasn’t a massive surprise.

“I knew this day was coming. I was actually just hoping to skate by a little bit longer on WWE.com Superstars so that I could keep saying I was a WWE Superstar.”

Though listed on WWE.com’s page of Superstars, Miller wasn’t an in-ring talent and instead hosted the This Is Awesome show on the WWE Network and Peacock. After three seasons, the show wrapped in the summer of 2024 with WWE citing budget concerns. The clearest indication that his WWE run was over came in January when the This Is Awesome production team was laid off.

“The people who make This Is Awesome were actually laid off in January. And I was like, well, that’s not good. Now there’s no one there to actually make it happen.”

As Miller’s role in WWE continued to diminish, Big E’s continued to grow. Three years after his neck injury the former WWE Champion remains a key part of events, including pre and post-PLE coverage.

“You’ve seen Big E come out and host a bunch of different shows. And I think more than anything, that’s like, ‘Yeah, this is why it doesn’t make sense for Greg Miller, video game dork, to go host anything.”

Despite his exit, Miller was confident that this won’t be the last time fans see him doing things with WWE, and predicted a crossover into the video game world. For now, Miller, a known name in gaming, is ready to take on other projects away from the ring.



