Gunther Aims To Elevate WWE Intercontinental Title, Wants John Cena Match

Although Gunther initially didn’t want to move to the United States full-time when he signed with WWE for the NXT UK brand, he has found a lot of success on the WWE main roster.

Gunther is now on SmackDown as the Intercontinental Champion, and is looked at a future World Champion. Now that he’s on the main roster, it opens up a new page of dream matches for him that were previously considered impossible.

While speaking with Sports Illustrated, Gunther discussed wanting to give the Intercontinental Championship it’s prestige back. He also expressed interest in wrestling John Cena.

“I am going to give this title the prestige it needs and make it the greatest prize in wrestling. I would like to wrestle John Cena and anyone else who is considered elite. I didn’t come here to be mediocre. I came here to be in the ring with the best.”

Gunther is currently in a storyline with Shinsuke Nakamura with many expecting a match to take place at last Saturday’s SummerSlam. That didn’t happen, but it’s possible the bout is saved for Clash at the Castle on September 3rd.