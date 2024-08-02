Gunther Reveals The WWE Feud That Was Pivotal To His Rise

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther has revealed that his rivalry with The Miz was a significant chapter in his career. The reign that lasted an historic 666 days. During his remarkable run as the champion, ‘The Ring General’ defended the title against the likes of Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Chad Gable, Jey Uso, and many more. This helped him to transform into the top star that he is today. However, one name that deserves a special mention is The Miz.

The Austrian powerhouse acknowledged that his feud with ‘The A-Lister’ benefitted his career. Speaking on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Gunther said that his matches with The Miz hold massive importance and fans loved it.

“I would say the matches I had with Miz were something that was very important for me. Miz is the total opposite of me. It’s 100 percent the other side of professional wrestling than I am. I was really proud of the matches we had to get to those really competitive, dramatic matches. … The people ate it up. They were there for it.”

- Advertisement -

(WWE)

Gunther holds his rivalry with The Miz in high regard for not only the matches but also for how the veteran wrestler helped him develop his promo skills. He said:

“Miz was a fantastic counterpart because he’s one of the best in doing that ever on the microphone. He’s maybe the most versatile talent the company has. That was a big challenge for me.”

The Miz is arguably one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. A 20-year veteran of the sport, ‘The A-Lister’ has had a decorated career. He is the first two-time Grand Slam Champion in the company. ‘The Ring General’ had successfully defended his title against The Miz and it certainly elevated him to a top draw.

What’s next for Gunther?

Gunther’s record-breaking title reign came to an end when Sami Zayn dethroned him at WrestleMania XL. Now, Gunther has his sights set on the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. He will be heading to Cleveland for SummerSlam where he will challenge Drew McIntyre for the title. Meanwhile, it has been announced that the hometown hero, The Miz will be hosting this Saturday’s WWE Premium Live Event.