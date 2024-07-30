Cleveland’s The Miz Hosting SummerSlam This Weekend

The Miz has been revealed as the host of the WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event which will take place in his hometown, Cleveland, Ohio. During the latest edition of Raw, ‘The A-Lister’ himself made the massive announcement. The Miz revealed that he will be hosting this year’s ‘Biggest Party of The Summer.’

During the segment, his tag team partner R-Truth was also involved who cracked a few jokes. He mistook when The Miz said “his house” which he referred to Cleveland. The segment closed with the SummerSlam host promising both R-Truth and Cathy Kelley about bringing the hors d’oeuvres.

The host of #SummerSlam this Saturday is none other than Cleveland's very own THE MIZ! pic.twitter.com/pGxSIClIFJ — WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2024 - Advertisement -

This isn’t the first time that he is hosting a WWE PLE. In the past, he was the host of SummerSlam 2013. He also hosted last year’s WrestleMania 39 when WWE went to Hollywood.

Last month, The Miz and R-Truth dropped the WWE World Tag Team Championships against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

Meanwhile, WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland is stacked with some huge matches. The show will feature the in-ring returns of Rhea Ripley and CM Punk. While ‘The Eradicator’ will have a shot to reclaim the Women’s World title against Liv Morgan. On the other hand, ‘The Second City Savior’ will finally face his arch-nemesis Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins being Special Guest Referee.

We've got an AWESOME host for #SummerSlam this Saturday … Cleveland's very own @mikethemiz! pic.twitter.com/DHAGqEEzW9 — WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) July 30, 2024

