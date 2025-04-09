GUNTHER: Triple H Saved Pro Wrestling To A Big Degree

GUNTHER’s success on WWE’s main roster has coincided with the creative direction led by Triple H, who took over main roster creative after Vince McMahon’s retirement in June 2022. Under Triple H’s guidance, GUNTHER became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.

He also went on to become the World Champion. GUNTHER recently shared his insights regarding the creative process with Ariel Helwani on The Ariel Helwani Show and offered his perspective on the working relationship with Triple H.

“I would say, to a degree, and obviously he’s my boss and I’m in a very good position in the company right now, but I think to a certain degree that he saved professional wrestling to a big degree. I remember when I started in 2005. All the Europeans trying to get into WWE was such a mystery about it. Who to talk to and what to do. It seemed so far away and such an unrealistic point to achieve. Hunter was the one who pushed for opening that world to WWE and created so much jobs and opportunities back then for so many of the European guys. He opened the floodgates for the wrestling world outside of WWE, and I think the change has been very positive. It was a big achievement. The business changed since then and it changed to the better. It’s the hottest that it is right now. It all started back then when he started NXT and started working more with guys the work the indies and stuff like that. I’ve always had a really good relationship with Hunter.”

GUNTHER is set to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Title against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 next weekend.