GUNTHER: ‘I’m Sure Triple H Can Make The Wyatt Sicks Work’

The macabre Wyatt Sicks may not be to the taste of GUNTHER, but the 2024 King of the Ring believes the group is in safe hands given that Triple H is in control.

The group made its long-awaited debut on the June 17, edition of WWE Monday Night Raw by decimating several people at the show, including Chad Gable. During their debut segment, some fans believed that GUNTHER had been attacked backstage by the faction, though that has not been confirmed on TV. Both before and since their debut, the group has been featured in cryptic promos and segments, leaving fans to decipher clues about what’s to come.

Speaking to Gorilla Position, GUNTHER admitted that the Wyatt Sicks is not to his taste, and that goes for much more than just pro wrestling.

“It’s not just wrestling, it’s also movies, like the genre, everything that has to do with spooky stuff or ghosts, or supernatural, that’s not my taste at all. I’m more documentary guy, I love history, and I like movies about a topic or happenings that really happened. So it’s hard to judge when it’s not your taste, but by the reactions of our audience, obviously, there’s a big interest in it.”

While the group is not GUNTHER’s proverbial cup of tea, the King of the Ring is confident that the group will do well with Triple H running creative.

“The big challenge is always getting that in the ring and keep the mysterious aura around it but also making it work. But I haven’t paid too much attention to it right now, how it’s handled, but I would think if there’s somebody that can make it work and have the right dose of the spooky stuff and then the guys still being real [people], I think Hunter will have a good handle on that.”

What’s Next?

Since arriving, the Wyatt Sicks has targeted Chad Gable which many believe is because of how Gable has treated his Alpha Academy allies. In promos, the faction have spoken about false leaders not treating the family right, which many believe is a nod to Gable.

As for GUNTHER, his future is more clear. Due to his King of the Ring win, GUNTHER has earned himself a World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. The Ring General will challenge Damian Priest at the August 3, event in Cleveland, Ohio.