Finn Balor: I’d Love To Work With The Wyatt Sicks

The Judgment Day member Finn Balor is willing to work with the cryptic group, Wyatt Sicks.

Finn Balor recently joined in for an interview on the What’s The Story podcast and shed light on possibly getting involved with the group led by Uncle Howdy. He is eager to work with them and believes they could create some great moments.

- Advertisement -

However, he clarified that he wouldn’t bring back his ‘Demon’ persona for the potential storyline. ‘Demon King’ or ‘Demon has been Balor’s alter-ego, possessing supernatural powers. The former WWE Universal Champion said that he wanted to keep his Finn Balor character as a heel and the Demon character as a babyface.

“I’d love to work with The Wyatt Sicks. I feel like we could do some cool s**t there… I would like to keep Finn as a heel and The Demon as the babyface and not blur the lines at all.

Poor execution

Following a successful showcase of Demon character in NXT, Balor introduced the character on the main roster. He has been using it rarely and saved it for big matches. While he usually won matches in his Demon character, things haven’t been going in favor of the gimmick in recent years.

The ‘Demon’ endured a loss against Roman Reigns and the last time Balor donned the body and face paint was at WrestleMania 39 when he faced Edge in a Hell In A Cell match. However, he suffered another loss at the show.

- Advertisement -

During the podcast, Balor said that the Demon character hasn’t been executed well in the recent years. He said:

“But it’s so hard and I feel like The Demon’s kind of something that we haven’t executed very well the last couple years and I’d rather not-not do it than do it in a way that I’m not happy with so, and look, in six years time, they can throw me out there in Demon paint and I’ll do the entrance.

Balor said that he might be performing in Demon gimmick again in the future but he is enjoying his current run as a heel. He might add more layers to his current character in comparison to his straightforward Demon gimmick. He explained:

“But now, Finn’s having too much fun and I feel like I can give a lot more layers as a heel Finn than The Demon. The Demon’s just very straight-forward. He’s like a bulldozer. He just goes straight for the kill, where Finn’s a little bit more sneaky and there’s more story arcs you can tell with Finn versus a supernatural Demon so…”

Finn Balor is one-half of the WWE World Tag Team Champions with JD McDonagh. Well, we might witness the return of Demon in the future as he is not leaving WWE anytime soon.