‘Gutsy Call’ – Undertaker Defends WWE Over Jey Uso’s Royal Rumble Win

The Undertaker is shutting down critics of Jey Uso’s surprise Royal Rumble victory, calling it a “gutsy” move by WWE’s creative team. On his Six Feet Under podcast, Undertaker praised the decision, comparing Uso’s singles rise to Shawn Michaels’ breakout after The Rockers.

“It was unexpected,” Undertaker admitted. “I don’t think too many people had Jey Uso winning that thing. He wasn’t on my bingo card. You figured it’d be CM Punk, maybe a dark horse like Cena. But when you sit back and think about it, it was a gutsy call. And honestly? I loved it.”

Uso’s victory upset some fans who expected Punk or Cena to win. Undertaker addressed the backlash head-on.

“Sometimes fans get a little too entitled,” he said. “They want what they want, and if they don’t get it, they lose their minds. People need to chill out and enjoy the ride. WrestleMania isn’t tomorrow. There’s a lot of wrestling between the Rumble and Mania.”

Undertaker also emphasized just how over Jey Uso has become.

“Listen, Jey is as over as anybody right now. That ‘Yeet’ chant? That’s a movement. Every time he walks out, the whole place is doing it. He made the transition from tag team to singles star, and that’s hard to do. Not a lot of guys can pull that off at this level.”

Praise for Bron Breakker

Beyond Uso, Undertaker also praised Bron Breakker for his explosive performance, particularly his viral spear on IShowSpeed, which racked up over 300 million views.

“That was violent,” Undertaker said. “Dude can generate some power. That was one of the craziest spears I’ve ever seen. Speed had no idea what hit him.”

He also reiterated how much Charlotte Flair’s return added to the event, reinforcing why WWE made the right creative decisions.

“With Jey winning, Charlotte’s return, and Breakker making an impact, that was a hell of a Rumble,” he said. “People need to trust the process.”

As WrestleMania approaches, Undertaker urged fans to let the story play out.

“WWE knows what they’re doing,” he said. “People just need to sit back, shut up, and enjoy the damn ride.”

