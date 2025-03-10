How Paul Heyman Is Shaping WWE’s Next Generation on and off Camera

Paul Heyman discusses WWE’s Netflix transition, its impact on storytelling, and how he’s mentoring future stars like Bron Breakker while shaping the industry’s next era.

WWE’s move to Netflix marks a turning point for the company, and Paul Heyman is ready to embrace the change. The first WWE Raw episode on the streaming platform featured a high-profile match between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, with Heyman playing a critical role in shaping the storyline. The company’s $5 billion, 10-year deal with Netflix signals a shift from a niche entertainment brand to a mainstream powerhouse. In an interview with Alex Weprin for The Hollywood Reporter, the professional wrestling mastermind touted today’s boom period.

“Before COVID, it was a boutique industry, it was niche, it was a guilty pleasure,” Heyman explains. “Now, with the distribution on Netflix, it’s no longer boutique, now it’s certified main street.”

The transition isn’t just about a new platform—it’s about evolving WWE’s storytelling. Heyman compares his role to a film composer, enhancing the emotional weight of each moment.

“Even if the scene is only with me, I’m there to advance the story and explain it to you in sound bites that hopefully go viral,” he says.

Roman Reigns’ “Tribal Chief” character exemplifies this evolution. Heyman, who played a key role in its development, drew inspiration from Apocalypse Now.

“When Roman Reigns and I came up with the character, I had Roman study Apocalypse Now, because the initial launch of the Tribal Chief to me was Colonel Kurtz,” Heyman reveals. “The burden of leadership, the burden of the worship, the burden of the expectations… it’s so heavy on Kurtz that he resents everyone around him for relying on him.”

Heyman’s influence extends beyond the screen. Backstage, he mentors top talent like Reigns and rising stars such as Bron Breakker. WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque praises Heyman’s ability to refine talent.

“I have Heyman spend a lot of time with [Breakker] to help develop his promos, to help develop his character, to help push him in a direction.”

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, Heyman remains focused on WWE’s future, leveraging Netflix’s reach and the power of social media. He sees platforms like TikTok and YouTube as integral to the company’s storytelling.

“I openly invite easter eggs and conspiracy theories in every scene that we do, and we intentionally drop them in there,” he says.

As WWE enters its next phase, Heyman believes the challenge is to balance tradition with innovation. “In that regard, it’s still the same,” he says, comparing wrestling to live concerts.