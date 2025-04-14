How to Watch the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony is scheduled for Friday, April 18, 2025, at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here’s what to know about tuning in to the ceremony.

Streaming Options

In the United States

Peacock: The ceremony will stream live on Peacock, WWE’s official U.S. streaming partner. Fans can watch by subscribing to either Peacock Premium ($7.99/month) or Peacock Premium Plus ($13.99/month, ad-free).

WWE Social Channels: The event will also be available through WWE’s social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter).

International Viewers

WWE Social Channels: Fans outside the U.S. can watch via WWE’s Facebook and X accounts.

Netflix: While not officially confirmed for this event, WWE programming on Netflix may include the Hall of Fame ceremony for international viewers.

WWE Network: In regions where WWE Network is still available, the ceremony may be accessible there due to ongoing streaming agreements.

Timing Details

The ceremony begins at 10:00 PM Pacific Time on Friday, April 18, 2025. Start times by region include:

Pacific Time (PT): Friday, April 18, at 10:00 PM

Mountain Time (MT): Friday, April 18, at 11:00 PM

Central Time (CT): Saturday, April 19, at 12:00 AM

Eastern Time (ET): Saturday, April 19, at 1:00 AM

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): Saturday, April 19, at 5:00 AM

Central European Time (CET): Saturday, April 19, at 6:00 AM

India Standard Time (IST): Saturday, April 19, at 10:30 AM

Japan/Korea Standard Time: Saturday, April 19, at 2:00 PM

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): Saturday, April 19, at 3:00 PM

Venue Information

The ceremony will be held at the BleauLive Theater inside the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The Fontainebleau has also been named the official host hotel for WrestleMania 41 and is offering up to 30% off on room rates for Fontainebleau Rewards Members.