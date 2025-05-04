Hulk Hogan Says He Gets Cheered A Lot Despite WWE Boos

Hulk Hogan remains a controversial figure among wrestling fans, as seen during Monday Night Raw’s debut on Netflix in January 2025. In an interview with Alfred Konuwa, Hogan argued that wrestling fans booing does not necessarily reflect genuine disdain, before giving The Rock getting booed as an example.

“I’ve seen The Rock in Vegas. I love him to death. I’ve seen The Rock in Vegas, I’ve seen The Rock in LA, and they booed him out of the building. Hulk Hogan goes to LA, they boo him out of the building and everybody, bam, what is it? 3.2 billion interactions or something? Just crazy numbers.”

Hogan’s belief is that fans don’t genuinely hate The Rock but boo him on-screen, and believes he falls under a same category. However, it’s worth noting that The Rock is without many of Hogan’s genuine controversies, including the Hulkster’s history of racist comments.

WWE has yet to use Hogan in person since Raw’s Netflix debut, and any on-screen images of the Hulkster have been met with boos. Despite this, Hogan is confident that there’s still plenty of love for the two-time Hall of Famer.

“A lot of people have opinions about why I got booed or stuff that I should fix or not fix. But then I’ll go to New York or I’ll go to Chicago and they’ll cheer me out of the building, and I should probably turn to those same people that gave me advice before and ask them, ‘What do I do about people cheering me now?’“

Hogan may feel that there’s still love for him though time will tell when, if ever, WWE opts to use him on-screen again. With Chad Gable and American Made now the ones promoting Hogan’s ‘Real American Beer’ for WWE, it may be a long time before fans see the WWE icon on WWE TV.