Hulk Hogan Scheduled For WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere

The premiere episode of WWE Raw on Netflix continues to grow in star power with the confirmed appearances of The Rock and now Hulk Hogan. According to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com, Hogan is scheduled to make an appearance tomorrow night in Los Angeles. This will mark Hogan’s first live appearance on a WWE show in several years.

Chris Featherstone initially broke the news of Hogan’s inclusion in the event. Meltzer further noted that while celebrities are rumored to be part of the premiere, WWE plans to space out its surprises. The goal is to avoid making the debut episode too overwhelming while maintaining long-term excitement.

Hogan’s most recent WWE TV appearance was in January when the company celebrated 40 years of Hulkamania, featuring footage of Hogan’s iconic victory over The Iron Sheik in 1984. During the event, Hogan delivered a promo about the current roster.

Additionally, Hogan was recently featured in an advertisement for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, which airs later this month, as seen during this week’s episode of SmackDown.

His return to Raw is expected to generate significant buzz as WWE leverages its legends to enhance the show’s debut on Netflix.