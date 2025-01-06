Opening Segment Revealed For Historic WWE Raw On Netflix Debut

Tonight’s debut of Monday Night Raw on Netflix marks a monumental step forward for WWE, and the company is pulling out all the stops to ensure it begins on a high note. From an impactful opening segment to extensive behind-the-scenes preparations, WWE is determined to set a new standard for its flagship show.

According to PWInsider, the opening segment will feature WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque delivering a powerful, extended promo. This address will spotlight WWE’s evolution, reflecting on the company’s storied past while embracing the fresh opportunities the Netflix platform brings.

Extensive Rehearsals

Adding to the gravity of the occasion, WWE has reportedly left no detail to chance, conducting all-night rehearsals and fine-tuning every element well into the morning at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. These extensive preparations underscore the company’s commitment to delivering an unforgettable kickoff for this historic episode.

Opening Segment

Triple H’s opening promo is designed to serve as both a celebration of WWE’s legacy and a declaration of intent for its bold future. The segment will not only set the tone for the night but also frame the company’s transition to the global streaming platform, ensuring fans feel connected to the journey that has led to this momentous debut.

The energy and significance of the introduction will carry forward into a stacked lineup, featuring major matches such as Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat, CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins, and the launch of John Cena’s Farewell Tour.

As the curtain rises on this new chapter, WWE is making it clear that every detail—from the opening promo to the high-stakes matches—has been carefully crafted to resonate with fans old and new alike.

WWE RAW Lineup for January 6, 2025:

WWE stacked PPV-Caliber card for the first WWE Raw on Netlifx

Preview for tonight’s WWE Raw debut episode on Netflix

This star-studded cold open is a clear indication of what will be a jam-packed, exciting show tonight on Netflix. The show will feature:

The Rock To Appear: WWE’s Final Boss has confirmed he will be part of tonight’s historic event, with fans speculating what he has in store.

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins: A highly anticipated bout between two bitter rivals that has been brewing since before Punk’s return to WWE in 2023.

Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa (Tribal Combat Match): The two Tribal Chiefs of WWE will hold nothing back on Raw, but will The Rock be the difference-maker?

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley (Women’s World Championship Match): Rhea Ripley seeks to regain the title she was never beaten for, and get revenge on Liv Morgan.

John Cena’s Farewell Tour: The legendary wrestler will begin his farewell tour on Raw, marking the start of his retirement from professional wrestling.

Drew McIntyre Vs. Jey Uso: ‘Main Event’ Jey has been the victim of beatdowns from McIntyre, but will the YEET army get payback in Los Angeles?

Hulk Hogan to Appear: The legendary Hulkster will be a part of tonight’s historic show from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.

Travis Scott Live: The multi-time award-winning artist will provide the theme song for Raw on Netflix and will perform live on the show.

With historic stakes and meticulous planning behind it, tonight’s RAW promises to be an unforgettable start to WWE’s new era on Netflix.

