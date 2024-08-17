Trademark Filing Hints At Post-WWE Plans For Bobby Lashley & MVP

Bobby Lashley & MVP could soon be reunited as The Hurt Syndicate, judging by a trademark filing made earlier this week. On August 16, Bobby Lashley and MVP were both moved to the alumni section of WWE’s official website, signaling their departure from the company.

Just two days earlier, on August 14, a trademark filing was made for the term The Hurt Syndicate for use in professional wrestling and entertainment services. The filing was submitted by a company named “Totally Harmless Concept, LLC.”

This isn’t the first time this company has been linked to MVP. In 2013, “Totally Harmless Concept, LLC” also filed to trademark “MVP” when the former United States Champion began his stint with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Additionally, the company filed to trademark “Ghetto Strong Style” in 2013, a song that MVP used as his entrance theme during his time in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

On social media, MVP didn’t directly address reports of The Hurt Syndicate but did share a gif of Lashley, suggesting that the two will be working again soon.

What’s to Come?

With MVP sharing that he won’t be going back to WWE at a Bloodsport event, anticipation continues to grow as to what he and Bobby Lashley have planned next. It’s been reported that Lashley and MVP are hoping to reunite in AEW in a move that could possibly see Shelton Benjamin brought into the All-Elite promotion.

Those close to Lashley believe he will make at least an appearance in AEW and stated that he’s ready to return to TV. Lashley reportedly has interest from the fighting world, as well as from promotions in Japan. The All Mighty boasts an impressive 15-2 record in the world of MMA with six KOs victories to his name.

Lashley has been one of WWE’s top Superstars for years but now those in the company are reportedly expecting him to leave this weekend. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest on the future of the All Mighty.