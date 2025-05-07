“I Let Loose And Acted A Little Bit More Crazy”: Randy Orton Recalls 2009 WWE Run

Randy Orton has had many memorable chapters in his storied career. However, his heel turn in 2009 stands out as a particularly defining period, one where “The Viper” truly came into his own as a top heel. In an interview with Billboard, Orton reflected on this crucial year, explaining what made that run so impactful.

“I remember in 2009, it all kind of clicked as a bad guy,” Orton recalled. “I just kind of let loose and acted a little bit more crazy. Even down to the body language and stuff.”

This transformation wasn’t just an internal shift for Orton; it was heavily influenced by his on-screen adversaries and the creative direction. “But I think what it came down to was who I was facing in the ring in 2009,” he continued. “I was booked really strong.”

The peak of this era was undoubtedly his intensely personal and brutal feud with the McMahon family and Triple H. Orton didn’t just beat his opponents, he aimed to destroy their lives and legacies.

“I did the thing where he [Triple H] was handcuffed and I assaulted Stephanie in front of him and he was an inch away. He had to sit there and watch as I messed with her. I kicked Vince in the head. I destroyed the entire McMahon family.”

These acts cemented Orton’s character as one of the most hated heels in WWE history. The creative freedom and significant storyline investment paid dividends.

“I think it was [a matter of] being given an opportunity in 2009,” Orton concluded, “and I had a home run with it.”

In 2009, he led the faction Legacy and captured multiple WWE Championships. It was the period when he fully shed the “Legend Killer” moniker to become the “Apex Predator.”