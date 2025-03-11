Identity of the Mysterious Luchador Who Appeared on WWE Raw

Last night’s WWE Raw from Madison Square Garden featured the surprise debut of a masked luchador, who inserted himself into the Tornado Tag Team Match between The New Day and the duo of Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee.

The mystery man attacked Dragon Lee before turning his attention to Mysterio, causing chaos in the match’s closing moments.

Dressed in an “American Made” mask, the attacker shouted “Gracias!”—eerily similar to Chad Gable’s signature “Thank you!” catchphrase.

Backstage, Cathy Kelley confronted Gable about the incident, but he denied any involvement, even as security escorted another masked individual out of the building, seemingly giving Gable an alibi.

So, who is the masked luchador?

A Familiar Wrestling Trope

All signs point to Chad Gable. This storyline appears to be a comedic wrestling tradition where a wrestler dons a disguise but vehemently denies their true identity—similar to John Cena’s “Juan Cena” persona or Hulk Hogan’s run as “Mr. America.” WWE has played with this concept before, most recently with Elias, Ezekiel, and Elrod.

This angle plays into Gable’s recent obsession with lucha libre, which began when he failed to defeat Mysterio and Dragon Lee before the Royal Rumble.

On the March 3 episode of RAW, Gable was shown in a vignette seeking guidance from a mysterious figure, who told him that to defeat luchadors, he must become lucha. Gable accepted the challenge and purchased a mysterious box, the contents of which remain unknown. He later teased fans by posting a picture of himself with the box, captioned “See you soon” in Spanish.

Where is this Storyline Headed?

While Gable is currently the one under the mask, this could be a setup for something much bigger—potentially introducing former AEW star Rey Fenix to WWE. The storyline’s emphasis on lucha libre could be the perfect way to integrate Fenix into the company, either as an ally or a rival to Gable.

For now, the mystery continues, and fans should expect more denials, more masked men, and possibly an even bigger reveal in the weeks ahead.