Incredible Stat About GUNTHER’s Championship Reigns In WWE

An incredible statistic has put into perspective just how dominant GUNTHER has been as a champion since arriving in WWE back in 2019. At WWE SummerSlam, GUNTHER captured the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, his first world title on the main roster of his career.

This is GUNTHER’s latest title reign after previously holding the NXT United Kingdom Title for 870 days and the WWE Intercontinental Title for 666 days. Since arriving in WWE, GUNTHER has spent over 75% of his run with the company with a championship. It’s an accolade very few, if any, other Superstars have reached and shows the dominance of the Ring General.

H/T to @WrestleLamia for uncovering this stat.

What’s Next?

GUNTHER’s first title defense as World Heavyweight Champion will see him face Randy Orton at Bash In Berlin on August 31. The two competed earlier this year in the King of the Ring finals in a match that ended in controversy. That victory for GUNTHER earned him his World Heavyweight Title opportunity at SummerSlam.

If history is any indicator, fans should expect GUNTHER to hold the gold for a very, very long time. Taking the average based on his previous two title reigns, GUNTHER will hold the World Heavyweight Championship for 768 days before he loses the gold on September 10, 2026.