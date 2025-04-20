IYO Sky Wins WrestleMania 41
IYO SKY Retains Women’s World Title in WrestleMania Triple Threat

by Michael Reichlin
WWE WrestleMania 41

IYO SKY retained the Women’s World Championship in a high-impact opening match at WrestleMania Sunday, outlasting Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in a fast-paced triple-threat bout.

All three competitors delivered an athletic, high-energy performance that drew strong reactions from the crowd. The momentum built steadily throughout the match, with each Superstar showcasing signature offense and near falls.

In the final sequence, Ripley and Belair countered each other’s finishing moves before Belair landed the KOD on Ripley. Just as Belair appeared poised for victory, SKY capitalized, landing the Over The Moonsault on Belair to secure the pin and retain her title.

