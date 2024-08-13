Jacob Fatu Returning to WWE TV Soon After Injury Scare at SummerSlam

The Bloodline will be back in full force very soon after a recent injury scare threatened the group’s solidarity at a critical time. Jacob Fatu recently burst onto the scene as the newest member of The Bloodline.

The former MLW World Champion immediately aligned with Solo Sikoa, adding another highly combustible element to the group. Fatu wasted no time, winning the World Tag Team Championships with Tama Tonga and playing a significant role in Sikoa’s WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.

Jacob Fatu’s WWE Return

Unfortunately, Fatu’s high-risk offense backfired at SummerSlam when he dove off the top rope onto Cody Rhodes, who was sprawled on the announcer’s table at ringside. Fatu connected, but it was immediately apparent that something went wrong. He was writhing in pain, assisted backstage by WWE officials, and later spotted wearing a protective boot on his foot in the hours following the event.

According to PWInsider, Jacob Fatu is scheduled to return to WWE television by the end of this month. This is excellent news because a more serious diagnosis could have necessitated surgery, derailed storylines, and jeopardized his future mobility. Fatu and Tonga won’t have to surrender the tag titles, and The Bloodline will have ‘all hands on deck’ as they deal with Roman Reigns, the recently returned Original Tribal Chief (OTC).