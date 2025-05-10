Jacob Fatu Shares Surprise At Jeff Cobb’s WWE Debut

At WWE Backlash, U.S. Champion Jacob Fatu retained his title, thanks to the assistance of Solo Sikoa and the debuting Jeff Cobb. After the match, Fatu was visibly confused by Cobb’s arrival, suggesting that Solo had not informed the U.S. Champion about his plan.

Speaking on the post-WWE Backlash press conference, Fatu was asked for his thoughts on Cobb’s debut and made clear that his surprise was genuine.

“You’ve seen the look on my face. There’s nothing that I can explain, there’s nothing that I can say even if I wanted to. At the end of the day, we’re still just trying to figure everything out.”

On the SmackDown before Backlash, Sikoa was concerned that the Bloodline was out of ‘soldiers’ though Fatu was uninterested in making a gameplan. Now, the Bloodline has another ‘soldier’ in its ranks, though the issues between Solo and Jacob may be far from over.