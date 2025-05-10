Jacob Fatu
Image credit: WWE
Jacob Fatu Shares Surprise At Jeff Cobb’s WWE Debut

by Thomas Lowson
WWE Backlash 2025

At WWE Backlash, U.S. Champion Jacob Fatu retained his title, thanks to the assistance of Solo Sikoa and the debuting Jeff Cobb. After the match, Fatu was visibly confused by Cobb’s arrival, suggesting that Solo had not informed the U.S. Champion about his plan.

Speaking on the post-WWE Backlash press conference, Fatu was asked for his thoughts on Cobb’s debut and made clear that his surprise was genuine.

“You’ve seen the look on my face. There’s nothing that I can explain, there’s nothing that I can say even if I wanted to. At the end of the day, we’re still just trying to figure everything out.”

On the SmackDown before Backlash, Sikoa was concerned that the Bloodline was out of ‘soldiers’ though Fatu was uninterested in making a gameplan. Now, the Bloodline has another ‘soldier’ in its ranks, though the issues between Solo and Jacob may be far from over.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

