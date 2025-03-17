‘No Longer A Puppet’ – Wrestling Fans Reacts To John Cena’s Heel Promo

John Cena kicked off the March 17, edition of WWE Raw with his first heel promo in decades to a hostile crowd in Brussels, Belgium. Cena explained how he is tired of giving himself to the ‘abusive’ WWE Universe and is doing things for himself from now on.

Cena’s promo spawned a ton of reactions from fan around the world. On X, some fans argued that Cena raised some good points in the ring.

John Cena is right.



No longer a puppet but now a man in control of the driver's seat.



Fuck them kids.



We are coming for #17.

pic.twitter.com/8RFE7Ll5O3 — ???? (@TakeshitaBoy) March 17, 2025

john cena’s reason for this is all bc the crowd hated him from the beginning…..valid ig #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ddw22y0gZY — morie?? ?? ?? (@ERAOFLIVV) March 17, 2025

You can tell John Cena has been holding this shit in since like 2012 when Vince kept denying his heel turn.



The fact he can flip to a natural heel is seconds is *chefs kiss*



Greatest of all fucking time. #RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/Q9VGBexuaV — Terrence ?? (@KingTerrbear) March 17, 2025

“You’ve stolen my personal moments”



John Cena isn’t lying tbh… #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Zgrg45LI8n — Public Enemies Podcast (@PublicEnemiesHQ) March 17, 2025

During his promo, Cena made clear he is especially angry with the fans still choosing to wear his merch, including one young fan in the crowd.

John Cena just tore this kid’s entire belief system apart on worldwide television. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/tC39t3l3KB — ~ sea of mediocrity ~ (@ragecherry) March 17, 2025

Poor kid in the front row with the John Cena shirt on at #WWERaw: pic.twitter.com/dSXxhdCdbc — Thinking Man Sports (@thinkingmnsport) March 17, 2025

John cena dissing this kid then the camera zooming in on his disappointment was cinema https://t.co/9hVEM3ALD4 — Pika (@iar2529) March 17, 2025

????John Cena called out this kid then it pans to him looking like this https://t.co/zT3KeSWaQ8 — juhneth (@groovyjj_) March 17, 2025

Cena came face to face with Cody Rhodes during Raw’s opening segment. Some fans believed Cena could’ve gone much further when it comes to his WrestleMania 41 adversary.

John Cena Heel Run isn't off to the best start when you Have Triple K holding him from burying Cody on the mic like he easily would ngl pic.twitter.com/M15yVTs3Ur — Sikoa Incarnate ? ? ? #WeWantBrock (@SIKOADOWNTOWN) March 17, 2025

cena protected cody. — Los da Mosa | JOHN CENA 17X CHAMP (@burgerboy93) March 17, 2025

