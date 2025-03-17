‘No Longer A Puppet’ – Wrestling Fans Reacts To John Cena’s Heel Promo

John Cena kicked off the March 17, edition of WWE Raw with his first heel promo in decades to a hostile crowd in Brussels, Belgium. Cena explained how he is tired of giving himself to the ‘abusive’ WWE Universe and is doing things for himself from now on.
Cena’s promo spawned a ton of reactions from fan around the world. On X, some fans argued that Cena raised some good points in the ring.
During his promo, Cena made clear he is especially angry with the fans still choosing to wear his merch, including one young fan in the crowd.
Cena came face to face with Cody Rhodes during Raw’s opening segment. Some fans believed Cena could’ve gone much further when it comes to his WrestleMania 41 adversary.
Whther you loved it or hated it, John Cena’s heel promo has had everyone talking. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on John Cena and his electric Road to WrestleMania 41.