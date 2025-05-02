Javier Bernal Released from WWE Amid Friday Cuts

Wrestler Javier Bernal has been released from WWE as part of a larger talent cut that affected over a dozen performers on Friday. Bernal confirmed his departure via Twitter, writing:

“Big Body may be gone, but the Big Body Believers live forever. Javi isn’t going anywhere. Free Agent in 30 days, and you can book me at [email protected]. Stay tuned for more, and be your fucking self!”

The release comes amid what appears to be a significant roster reduction at WWE, with reports indicating that more than twelve talents were let go during the Friday cuts.

Bernal, known for his “Big Body” persona, has already announced his availability for bookings following his 30-day non-compete clause expiration. Industry insiders will be watching closely to see where the promising talent lands next as he enters the independent wrestling scene.