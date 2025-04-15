WWE
JBL: ‘Rey Mysterio Is The Greatest Luchador Of All Time’

by Andrew Ravens

John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) has offered his perspective on the upcoming WrestleMania 41 match between Rey Mysterio and the enigmatic El Grande Americano, widely speculated to be Chad Gable under a mask.

Speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL suggested that Mysterio, a veteran competing in his 13th WrestleMania, might need to lose to the newcomer to further the storyline.

“I think El Grande Americano beats Rey Mysterio. I think Rey Mysterio is the greatest luchador of all time and without a doubt, I think he is and one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. But I think because he is, he can afford to be beat. I think probably that’s why they’re going to have to slip on a banana peel, as they say, and El Grande Americano, I tell you what, man, there’s some legs to this if they want to really go with it. I think this could be a lot of fun, and I think Rey could be a big part of it. I think he probably will, but if you beat El Grande Americano here, it might kill it. So to me, I think you have to put El Grande Americano over.”

JBL has a personal experience losing to Mysterio at WrestleMania. In his final match, Mysterio defeated Bradshaw for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 25.

