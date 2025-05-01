Jeff Cobb Claims Retirement Amid NJPW Exit & WWE Rumors

Jeff Cobb is adding more mystery to his next move in the world of professional wrestling, this time by claiming he’s retired. After competing in what was billed as his final match for NJPW on April 18, Cobb took to social media to claim his days in the ring are done.

https://twitter.com/RealJeffCobb/status/1917749193608946041

Many fans are skeptical of this ‘retirement’, and it’s not hard to see why. With WWE rumors swirling in recent weeks and Cobb’s NJPW contract now behind him, many believe it is only a matter of time before the ‘retired’ Cobb is back in the ring, this time as a WWE Superstar.

On April 18, Cobb posted “Then, now, forever ??????????”—a clear nod to WWE’s trademark slogan that didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

While the post featured a photo of Cobb in an NJPW ring, many saw it as a sign that his future lies with the sports-entertainment juggernaut. Dave Meltzer recently reported that WWE wanted Cobb “for Sunday or Monday” around WrestleMania 41, but that move didn’t materialize.

Jeff Cobb may be finished with New Japan, but he doesn’t appear to be finished with pro wrestling—despite what his post on social media would have you believe.