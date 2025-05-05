Watch: Jey Uso Attacked Off Air After Raw

It didn’t take long for Jey Uso to meet his next challenger after tonight’s Raw from CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, went off air.

The World Champion defended his title against WrestleMania Night 1 main event winner Seth Rollins in the closing match of tonight’s show. Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman were in Rollins’ corner for this bout.

Breakker got involved as expected after Seth pulled the referee Chad Patton in. This prompted Sami Zayn to come out who evened the odds by taking out Bron.

The young star didn’t stay out for long, however, and he delivered a huge spear to Zayn. As Jey went to check on his friend, Paul Heyman distracted the referee and Breakker hit another spear, this time on the world champion.

What Happened After Raw

Before Rollins could take advantage, CM Punk made his surprise return with a chair in his hands. He blasted Bron Breakker and then attacked Seth. The show went off air with Punk and Zayn standing tall, as the heels retreated.

Jey Uso started greeting the fans at the ringside after recovering but he got taken out by a hooded figure who appeared from the crowd. The figure who revealed himself to be none other than Logan Paul, quickly retreated as Zayn and Punk came to Jey’s aid.

Rollins will likely be focusing on taking out Punk after his interference tonight, so it appears that we’ll see Jey Uso defending his world title against Paul at the upcoming Backlash PPV.