News On How Long Liv Morgan Will Be Away For New Film Project

Liv Morgan won’t be away from WWE for too long.

The female star’s new movie role became a hot topic of conversation among wrestling circles after WrestleMania 41, as many news sites hyped it up as a life-changing opportunity.

So Morgan and her tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez dropping the Women’s Tag Title to Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41 came as no surprise. Many believed the title was taken off her so she could take time off. The duo, however, won the belts back on the following Raw, leaving fans confused.

A new report from PWInsider has now shed some light on the situation and explained why the company has decided to keep the title on the wrestling star instead of asking her to relinquish it.

Per the site, Liv Morgan is not going to be out of action for too long. The current champion is expected to be back on TV in a month, if not sooner, and so there are currently no plans for Liv and Raquel to relinquish their tag titles.

This means the female star will miss the May 10 Backlash PPV but be back in time for the Money In The Bank on June 7. The next Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24 would be the perfect show for her return to WWE TV.

The Judgment Day star’s project has since been revealed to be a new Bad Lieutenant movie set in Tokyo. Morgan is already in Japan to shoot her part. You can check out more details about the film here.