Jey Uso: I Would Like To Go Toe To Toe In A Promo With The Rock

Jey Uso has the opportunity to become a World Champion for the first time in WWE when he challenges World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER at WrestleMania 41. A victory would solidify his status as a top-tier competitor and cement his place in the main event scene.

Beyond his championship aspirations, Uso has another personal goal—sharing the ring with The Rock, though not in a wrestling match. Speaking with the Daily Mail, Uso revealed his desire to go head-to-head with The Rock in a promo segment to test his skills on the mic.

“I want to get in there. I would like to go toe-to-toe in a promo with him. I know The Rock is good like that, but I feel like I’m new school with mine, I’m really in it. I’m really out there like that. Rock is very believable. He can be entertaining and all that, but I feel like I can bring some different kind of emotions from The Rock—family always hits different. I didn’t know I could do it with Roman, with my brothers, so I would like to test those waters.”

Regardless of where his match against GUNTHER falls on the WrestleMania 41 card, Uso is determined to deliver a performance worthy of his “Main Event Jey” moniker. Perhaps, 2025 will be the year that he gets it done.