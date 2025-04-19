Jey Uso Wins WWE World Heavyweight Title At WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso has gone from ‘Right Hand Man’ to WWE World Heavyweight Champion after winning the gold at WrestleMania 41. In the opener of WrestleMania: Saturday, Uso defeated GUNTHER to win his first World Heavyweight Championship.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

Jey Uso YEETS to the ring at #WrestleMania alongside the @SlimJim Ultimate Fan Experience Sweepstakes winner! pic.twitter.com/w7lPVI0caZ — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025

Jey Uso still has PLENTY of fight left in him!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/VO8sbrIR7u — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025

Uso’s victory marks his first World title and his second singles championship in his 15-year career on WWE’s main roster. The win also marks the end of GUNTHER’s 259-day reign that had begun at SummerSlam 2024 by defeating Damian Priest.

Jey’s victory is the culmination of what many consider one of the most unlikely pushes in the history of WrestleMania season. And while some may bawk at the idea of Jey being in the main event, all will have to recognize ‘Main Event’ Jey as the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.