Wrestling legend Jim Ross has weighed in on John Cena’s shocking heel turn, calling it a “jaw-dropper” and praising the execution of the angle.

On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Ross discussed how fans reacted to the turn, even going as far as to superimpose his iconic commentary over the moment. While flattered, Ross made it clear that he didn’t want to take away from the work of WWE’s current announcers.

“It’s nice,” Ross said. “I feel badly because it takes away from Michael Cole, and that’s not the objective. But everybody’s got their taste. My delivery and my presentation in moments like that are different… and I don’t think you could replicate them.”

As for Cena’s transformation, Ross had nothing but praise.

“I liked it. I liked the hell out of it. I thought it was timely. I thought it made sense. I thought it added to the show… a jaw-dropper, to say the least.”

The Hall of Fame commentator also reflected on why it took so long for WWE to make the move. He confirmed long-standing rumors that Vince McMahon was reluctant to turn Cena heel due to his lucrative merchandise sales.

“A lot of people wanted it to happen, but Vince was always very, very reticent in pulling the string on that deal. One of the reasons is what you mentioned—Cena’s merchandise numbers were astonishing.”

Now that WWE is under new leadership, Cena’s turn signals a shift in creative decision-making. With Cena set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the world title at WrestleMania, the move adds an extra layer of intrigue to the main event.

Ross, like many fans, is eager to see where this new chapter for Cena leads.

“I’m fired up about a heel John Cena,” he said.

With speculation swirling about potential interference from The Rock and even Stone Cold Steve Austin, WrestleMania’s main event is shaping up to be must-see TV.