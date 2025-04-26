Seth Rollins Trolls Green Bay Fans At 2025 NFL Draft

Seth Rollins stunned wrestling fans at WrestleMania and trolled football fans at this year’s NFL draft. The newest Paul Heyman guy was a special guest pick announcer for the Chicago Bears, who selected at number 56 in the second round.

Before he revealed the pick, though, Rollins had some fun with the fans in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Rollins reminded the fans that Caleb Williams, the quarterback of the Chicago Bears, is undefeated in Lambeau Field, the home of the Green Bay Packers.

After having his fun, Rollins revealed that the Bears had selected Ozzy Trapilo in the 2025 NFL Draft. An Offensive Tackle from Boston College, Ozzy is a legacy prospect. His father, Steve Trapilo, also played in the NFL. Standing at 6-foot-8 and weighing 315 lbs, Ozzy is “every bit the prototype of an NFL offensive tackle,” according to the Chicago Football Connection.

Rollins’ love for the Bears runs deep, with the WWE star regularly tweeting that he loves or hates football, depending on if the Chicago team won their game or not. Now, Seth can sit back and enjoy seeing his beloved Bears in action.