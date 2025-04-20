Joe Hendry WrestleMania
Photo: WWE
Joe Hendry Answers Randy Orton’s WrestleMania 41 Open Challenge

by Michael Reichlin
WWE WrestleMania 41

Joe Hendry made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 41, stepping in as Randy Orton’s open challenge opponent. The current TNA World Champion received a huge reaction from the Las Vegas crowd, who joined in on his signature entrance music and chants throughout the match.

The encounter marked another milestone in Hendry’s role in the TNA-WWE partnership, following his previous stint in NXT and his participation in the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Although the match was brief, ending with Orton hitting the RKO for the win, the post-match moment stood out. Orton raised Hendry’s hand in a gesture of respect—only to drop him with another RKO moments later. He capped off the segment by mocking Hendry’s trademark taunt in the ring.

Orton had been originally scheduled to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, but Owens was pulled from the event after learning he would require neck surgery, leaving his future in question.

WrestleMania 41 Sign
WrestleMania 41 News

