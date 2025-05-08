Joe Hendry Receives Praise In WWE, “Considered A Lock” Signing

Current TNA World Champion Joe Hendry is reportedly making a strong positive impression within WWE circles, according to a new report from PWInsider.com. Sources indicate there has been significant “great internal feedback” regarding the Scottish wrestling star.

The positive reception is apparently so strong that, per the report, many within WWE think it is “pretty much considered a lock” that Hendry will eventually sign with the company once he is contractually free from TNA.

Much of the praise reportedly stems from Hendry’s performance during WrestleMania 41 weekend. He received high marks for stepping into a high-profile match against Randy Orton on short notice after Orton’s original opponent, Kevin Owens, was sidelined due to injury.

Beyond his WrestleMania contribution, PWInsider also notes Hendry has been commended internally for his creativity and for how well he has reportedly taken feedback and advice during his interactions facilitated by the TNA/WWE working relationship. The report added that the TNA Champion is currently held in “high regard” by key figures within WWE.