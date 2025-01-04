Joe Tessitore Set to Join WWE SmackDown Commentary Team

WWE Raw play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore will soon transition to Friday Night SmackDown. Tessitore, who has received widespread acclaim for his commentary on Raw, is making this move as part of WWE’s broader shakeup tied to its upcoming partnership with Netflix.

In a recent appearance on the SI Media Podcast, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed Tessitore’s new role. According to Triple H, Tessitore’s strength as a WWE announcer lies in his deep passion for the product. “He’s such a massive fan,” Triple H noted, just like Pat McAfee. He explained that Tessitore’s love for wrestling became evident through conversations and texts about WWE storylines and matches, facilitated by their mutual friend, WWE President Nick Khan.

Host Jimmy Traina recalled having Tessitore as a guest prior to his WWE tenure. When asked about his dream sports event to call, Tessitore didn’t hesitate: his answer was WrestleMania.