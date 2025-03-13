Logan Paul Disputes Claims About Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens Elimination Chamber Match

Logan Paul has become the unlikely defender of the latest Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens encounter.

The two best friends added another chapter to their storied rivalry at the Elimination Chamber PPV earlier this month. 15 years after their memorable ROH encounter, the two once again faced each other in an unsanctioned match. The brutality of this war which was won by Kevin Owens in the end was one to remember.

The YouTube star talked about the bout on the latest episode of his Impaulsive podcast. Logan Paul welcomed fellow content creator Joe Weller on his show and the two talked about Paul’s work in WWE in detail. During the talk, Weller recalled his experience in the wrestling ring which prompted the former US Champion to tell the story of his own first experience in the squared circle:

“I remember so vividly coming into my first WWE session. I was working with Mike The Miz. I’m touching the mat and I’m like, ‘This is crazy. Is the bouncy one during the actual match?’ He goes, ‘No dude, this is the ring. It’s the same ring.’ I’m like ‘Yeah, but on TV, it’s bouncy, right? How are you guys landing like that?’ He’s like ‘No, dude.’ By the way, every celebrity that I see coming in there doing a match or doing a spot whatever, the same reaction every [time]. They feel the edge of the mat and they’re like, ‘Bro, this isn’t even fucking moving.’ And I’m like ‘Yeah, been there.'”

Fake Is Not The Word: Logan Paul

One of the most brutal spots of the Sami Zayn vs Kevin Owens match saw Zayn bringing out a barbed-wire steel chair. Sami set up the chair on top of two other chairs and delivered a Blue Thunderbomb to his opponent. Due to the brutally of the spot, many people wondered if the chair was gimmicked in some way.

Logan Paul however disputed these claims. He was talking about how the weapons used in matches are all real. According to him, he too thought that the barbed-wire must be fake at first but learned otherwise upon a closure inspection:

“The chairs. They showed me the metal chair and I said ‘Okay, where is the fake, where is the plastic chair?’ No plastic fucking chair. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. That match they had at Elimination Chamber, and the barbed wire around the chair. That was real fucking barbed wire. I felt it beforehand. I saw the chair and was like, ‘No way this is [real].’ Tap, tap, tap. It’s sharp. It’s insane dude. That’s why fake is not the word. It’s just not the word.”

Logan Paul was involved in a big segment on this week’s episode of Raw. He attacked comedian Andrew Schulz during the show, prompting AJ Styles to make the save.