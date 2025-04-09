John Cena Advertised For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown 

John Cena is scheduled to appear on the April 18th episode of WWE SmackDown, the final show before WrestleMania 41. This marks Cena’s first advertised appearance since the March 31st episode of WWE Raw.

At WrestleMania 41, Cena is slated to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The April 18th edition of SmackDown is shaping up to be a star-studded event, as Cody Rhodes, Tiffany Stratton, LA Knight, Bianca Belair, and Randy Orton are also being advertised for the show.

Coming out of WrestleMania, the former WWE Champion is advertised for Backlash at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, on Saturday, May 10th. Randy Orton will also appear.

Cena is scheduled for appearances on the following dates:

SmackDown – May 30th: Knoxville, Tennessee.

SmackDown – June 13th: Lexington, Kentucky.

SmackDown – June 20th: Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Cena is in the middle of his retirement tour. The wrestling world remains stunned by Cena’s shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber after winning the gimmick match to earn a title shot at WrestleMania.

He aligned with The Rock and beat down Rhodes once Rhodes rejected The Rock’s offer to be his champion.